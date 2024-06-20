Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Tobam lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.