Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 143,299 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 333,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,957,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 119,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,648,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,233,992. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

