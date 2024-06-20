Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,414 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 89,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

LHX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.10. The stock had a trading volume of 553,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

