Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 11,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,936. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

