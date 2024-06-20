Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $539.75 million, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 662.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 114,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

