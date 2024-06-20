Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $234.60 and last traded at $240.50. Approximately 2,719,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,051,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.10.

Specifically, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at $58,461,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,158 shares of company stock worth $86,182,160 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

