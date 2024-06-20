Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $240.49 and last traded at $236.18. 2,234,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,997,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,158 shares of company stock worth $86,182,160. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

