Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

