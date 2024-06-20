Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
AVDE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.