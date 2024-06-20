Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.