Collective Family Office LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of York Water worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in York Water by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

York Water stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $518.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. York Water’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

