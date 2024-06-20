Collective Family Office LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 180,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

