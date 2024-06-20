Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.97. The stock had a trading volume of 228,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.