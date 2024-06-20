Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,406 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

