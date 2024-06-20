Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.77. The company had a trading volume of 133,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,069. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

