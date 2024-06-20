Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 10,690 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,645. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
