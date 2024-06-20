Collective Family Office LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 2,813,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,213,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

