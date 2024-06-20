Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,884 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,818. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

