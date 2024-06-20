Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,979. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.