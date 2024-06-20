Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 436,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 889,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

