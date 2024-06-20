Conflux Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $598.93 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,000.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00601228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00115024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00037037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00260418 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00068274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,012,746,912 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,732,782 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,488,297.89 with 4,137,488,285.11 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14774006 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $29,071,381.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.