Contrasting Super Group (SGHC) & Its Peers

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 224 980 2215 63 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.48 billion -$11.42 million 27.42 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 22.87

Super Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.80% -21.45%

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

