Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

