Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $125.02 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $125.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00010638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00042566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

