Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,803,000 after buying an additional 720,464 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 5,199,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,160. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

