Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.47

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $161.32 million and $9.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001504 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

