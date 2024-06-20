Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 66,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Crew Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

About Crew Energy

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

