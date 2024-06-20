Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.49 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $10.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

