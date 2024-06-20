Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 37717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $503.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

