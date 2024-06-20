crvUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.24 million and approximately $31.61 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99653011 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $18,831,457.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

