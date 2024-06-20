Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426,749. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

