Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,674. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

