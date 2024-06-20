Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 466,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.46. 2,299,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,590. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

