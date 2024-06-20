Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $661,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.