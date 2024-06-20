Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

JPM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $567.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.