Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 20,219,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,779,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

