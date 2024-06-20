Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.08. 68,143,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,899,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.36 billion, a PE ratio of 240.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

