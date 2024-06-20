Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 750 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.87. 3,373,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

