Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SNN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

