Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYTK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.41.

Shares of CYTK opened at $51.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $7,892,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 185.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

