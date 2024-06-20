Czech National Bank Acquires 205 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SPG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

