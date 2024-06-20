Czech National Bank Acquires 812 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.