Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $192.76. 5,464,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

