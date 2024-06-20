Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,904. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

