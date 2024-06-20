Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 10,929,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,453,705. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.