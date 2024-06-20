Czech National Bank Buys 320 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.02. 8,706,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,312. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

