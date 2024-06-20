Czech National Bank Buys 804 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 13,697,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

