Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.89. 2,887,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,490. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

