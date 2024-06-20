Czech National Bank Has $20.34 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Czech National Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $111.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

