Czech National Bank Has $45.95 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 175,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,380,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,744,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

