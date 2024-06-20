Czech National Bank Has $7.50 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,528,000 after acquiring an additional 165,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 963,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE A traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $132.73. 2,886,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,387. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.